Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to interact with Milkha Singh, Anil Kapoor on Zee News on Sunday

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday (December 26) tweeted that he will interact with fitness icons and India's legendary athelete Milkha Singh, actor Anil Kapoor, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, women cricketer Mithali Raj and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand on Zee News at 3 PM on Sunday (December 27).

It's going to be very interesting this Sunday on December 27th at 3pm. I will interact with fitness icons and India's legendary Milkha Singh ji, @AnilKapoor @bhaichung15 @M_Raj03 and Pullela Gopichand on @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/jAsE2VtkcA — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 26, 2020

It is expected that during the interaction, Rijuju and other panellists would share details about their fitness mantra and also talk about how India's perception of fitness has changed in the past few decades.

It may be recalled that the first edition of the Fit India Dialogue was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September. During the dialogue, PM Modi interacted with cricketer Virat Kohli, fitness icon Milind Sonam, among others.

Earlier in 2020, PM Modi had launched 'Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz' campaign and the campaign has now become a nation-wide movement.

The campaign was lauded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently when they in a tweet had said "WHO applauds India's initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz."