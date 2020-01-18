Spread message of development: PM Narendra Modi tells Union Ministers visiting J&K

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: As part of the government's massive outreach programme, a delegation of Union Ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir starting from Saturday. Ahead of their J&K visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told them on Friday to spread the message of development among the people not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the Kashmir Valley.

According to sources, the PM said this during a crucial meeting of his Council of Ministers in the national capital on Friday evening. The PM also reportedly asked them to make the people of J&K aware of various central government schemes which will benefit them at the grass-roots level.

The PM, according to sources, directed the ministers not to restrict themselves to the urban areas but meet people in villages also to inform about the developmental work carried out by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation of 36 Union Ministers from the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the subsequent bifurcation of the erstwhile state into a Union Territory.

Consisting of both Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (MoS), the team will directly address the people of J&K to get a measure of the current situation.

The delegation of Union Ministers include Smriti Irani (Minister of Women and Child Development), Dr Jitendra Singh (MoS for Development of North Eastern Region), Anurag Singh Thakur (MoS for Finance), Ravi Shankar Prasad (Union Minister of Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology), General VK Singh (MoS for Road Transport and Highways), Kiren Rijiju (MoS for Youth Affairs and Sports), Hardeep Singh Puri (MoS for Civil Aviation), Ramesh Pokhiryal (Union Minister of Human Resource Development) and several others.