SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue a rescheduled notice for the Constable (Driver)/Head Constable (AWO/TPO) positions in the Delhi Police on July 8, 2022. Candidates who are awaiting the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination-2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 can check the most recent updates on the official website.

Due to administrative reasons, the Commission has rescheduled the release of the notice for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination-2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022. ALSO READ: COMEDK UGET Results 2022 DECLARED at comedk.org, direct link to download COMEDK result here

SSC Delhi Police 2022: How to download rescheduled notice

Visit on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

Go to the Latest News section on home page.

Click on 'Important Notice for Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 (358.60 KB) given on home page.

Download the PDF of the SSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Rescheduled Notice

Download and save the same for future reference.

According to the SSC Exam Calendar 2022-23, the notice for Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 was scheduled for June 27th to July 26th, 2022. The Delhi Police Examination-2022 for the recruitment of Head Constables (AWO/TPO) was scheduled from July 4th to August 3rd, 2022.