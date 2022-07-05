NewsIndia
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022: Staff Selection Commission has postponed the release of the notice for the posts of Delhi Police Head Constable and Driver for the time being. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
  • SSC rescheduled notice for July 8, 2022
  • The commission rescheduled the release of notice due to administrative reasons
  • The Examination will be conducted from July 4th to August 3rd, 2022

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue a rescheduled notice for the Constable (Driver)/Head Constable (AWO/TPO) positions in the Delhi Police on July 8, 2022. Candidates who are awaiting the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination-2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 can check the most recent updates on the official website.

Due to administrative reasons, the Commission has rescheduled the release of the notice for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination-2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022. ALSO READ: COMEDK UGET Results 2022 DECLARED at comedk.org, direct link to download COMEDK result here

SSC Delhi Police 2022: How to download rescheduled notice 

  • Visit on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.
  • Go to the Latest News section on home page.
  • Click on 'Important Notice for Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022  (358.60 KB) given on home page.
  • Download the PDF of the SSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Rescheduled  Notice
  • Download and save the same for future reference. 

According to the SSC Exam Calendar 2022-23, the notice for Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 was scheduled for June 27th to July 26th, 2022. The Delhi Police Examination-2022 for the recruitment of Head Constables (AWO/TPO) was scheduled from July 4th to August 3rd, 2022.

