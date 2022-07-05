SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022: SSC delays notification for Delhi Constable and driver posts at ssc.nic.in; check the new date here
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022: Staff Selection Commission has postponed the release of the notice for the posts of Delhi Police Head Constable and Driver for the time being.
- SSC rescheduled notice for July 8, 2022
- The commission rescheduled the release of notice due to administrative reasons
- The Examination will be conducted from July 4th to August 3rd, 2022
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue a rescheduled notice for the Constable (Driver)/Head Constable (AWO/TPO) positions in the Delhi Police on July 8, 2022. Candidates who are awaiting the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination-2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 can check the most recent updates on the official website.
Due to administrative reasons, the Commission has rescheduled the release of the notice for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination-2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022.
SSC Delhi Police 2022: How to download rescheduled notice
- Visit on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest News section on home page.
- Click on 'Important Notice for Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 (358.60 KB) given on home page.
- Download the PDF of the SSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Rescheduled Notice
- Download and save the same for future reference.
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022: Direct link to download rescheduled notice
According to the SSC Exam Calendar 2022-23, the notice for Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 was scheduled for June 27th to July 26th, 2022. The Delhi Police Examination-2022 for the recruitment of Head Constables (AWO/TPO) was scheduled from July 4th to August 3rd, 2022.
