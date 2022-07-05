NewsIndia
COMEDK UGET Results 2022 DECLARED at comedk.org, direct link to download COMEDK result here

COMEDK UGET Results 2022: Candidates can now check their scorecards at the official website of comedk.org.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

COMEDK UGET Results 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, Undergraduate Entrance Test or COMEDK UGET Results 2022 declared today, on July 5, 2022 at 11 am. Candidates can now check their scorecards  at the official website of COMEDK  comedk.org. The steps to check result have been shared below. COMEDK UGET 2022 exams were held on June 19, 2022 across several cities by Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation in offline mode. 

COMEDK UGET Results 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

  • Visit the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka - comedk.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'COMEDK UGET Rank Lists 2022.'
  • On the new page that opens, enter your Roll Number or any other login details, as asked.

COMEDK UGET Results 2022: Direct Link

  • Your COMEDK UGET score cards will be displayed on your screen.
  • Download and print a copy of the scores for future references. 

Candidates must notice that the COMEDK UGET Results 2022 are based on the final answer key which was released earlier.

 

