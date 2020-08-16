हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

State-run liquor outlets to reopen in Chennai after nearly 5 months

After a gap of nearly five months, state-run TASMAC liquor outlets set to reopen from Tuesday, August 18, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday.

State-run liquor outlets to reopen in Chennai after nearly 5 months
File photo

Chennai: After a gap of nearly five months, state-run TASMAC liquor outlets set to reopen from Tuesday, August 18, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday.

The liquor shops would be open from 10 am to 7 pm and only 500 tokens shall be issued per day to consumers, a government release quoting Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the sole retailer of Indian made foreign liquor in the state, said.

The announcement comes at a time when the state capital has been witnessing a drop in coronavirus cases.

"All those visiting the liquor shops must compulsorily wear face masks and maintain social distancing," it said, as per a report by PTI.

The outlets located in containment zones and malls would not be opened, the statement said.

Barring shops in Chennai and other suburban areas falling under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police, liquor outlets in the rest of Tamil Nadu were reopened on May 7.

Liquor outlets were closed in Chennai in view of a relatively high number of COVID-19 cases.

TASMAC shops were closed on March 24 evening across Tamil Nadu including Chennai.

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
