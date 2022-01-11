'Stop making excuses': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi on unemployment

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (January 11) said that resolving the unemployment crisis is prime minister's responsibility, and the government is "making excuses."

"Unemployment is a very deep crisis -- it is the responsibility of the prime minister to resolve it. The country is asking for answers, stop making excuses," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Along with the tweet he also tagged a report on how deep the unemployment crisis is.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over the issue of unemployment claiming that it is at an all-time high.

