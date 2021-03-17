हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

Stranded in India due to COVID-19 lockdown, 133 Pakistani nationals return home via Wagah border

Several Pakistani women and children, who were among those who were allowed to go back home, were elated and thanked the Government of India for reuniting them with their family back home.  

Stranded in India due to COVID-19 lockdown, 133 Pakistani nationals return home via Wagah border
File Image of Pak nationals returning home via Wagah boder

NEW DELHI: At least 133 Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in parts of India due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, returned home via Wagah International Border on Wednesday. Besides, nine Indians too left for Pakistan this morning.

In all, 142 people, who were stranded in India due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, today left for Pakistan, reports said.

Few others, whose names were not included in the list approved by the Centre government for traveling back to Pakistan, expressed their displeasure and urged the government to facilitate their early return to their country.

Several Pakistani women and children, who were among those who were allowed to go back home, were quite elated and thanked the Government of India for reuniting them with their family back home.  

With tears in their eyes, many of them expressed their gratitude to the Narendra Modi government for facilitating their return after a gap of nearly one year.

In September last year, several Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown, were sent to their home through the Attari-Wagah border by the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown for the entire country, stating that it was the only way to break the chain of infection. The lockdown will be in effect till April 14.

In a nationwide television broadcast, PM Modi said the COVID-19 pandemic was a huge challenge to every country and even countries like the US and Italy, considered to have good health infrastructure, were struggling to control the situation.  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndiaCOVID-19CoronaviruslockdownPakistanMEAcovid-19 in india
Next
Story

BJP MLA Alka Rai writes to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleges threat to life from Mukhtar Ansari

Must Watch

PT12M21S

Mamata Banerjee alleges opposition of plotting conspiracy to kill her and win polls