Strict night curfew to mask mandate: Here are new COVID curbs in Ladakh's Leh

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of daily COVID-19 in the country, the Leh district of the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday (January 13) released a list of the new pandemic restrictions to be put in place from today.

From capping the number of visitors in bars and restaurants to closing gyms, schools and colleges to imposing a strict night curfew, here are the new COVID restrictions to be implemented in Leh, which is also a popular tourist destination during winters.

UT of Ladakh: Leh district- All govt/pvt/residential schools, hostels, coaching centres, gyms & other indoor activities shall remain closed. Bars, restaurants shall operate with 25% seating capacity. Public transport to ply with half of the seating capacity-no entry without masks pic.twitter.com/szcN9IZj7H — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

All government/private/residential schools, hostels, coaching centres, gyms and other indoor activities will remain closed.

Bars and restaurants can operate with only 25% seating capacity.

Public transport can ply with only half of the seating capacity.

There will be no entry of the commuters in the public transport without a mask.

All the shops and shop owners must display a ‘NO ENTRY WITHOUT A MASK’ signboard.

A strict night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will be imposed in the district.

Meanwhile, Ladakh on Thursday has reported 122 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,649, while the active cases in the union territory have shot up to to 502.

Twenty-six patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,125, they said.

Of the 122 fresh cases, 111 were reported from Leh district and 11 from Kargil district, they said.

With these, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 502 -- 468 in Leh and 34 in Kargil district.

Ladakh has recorded 222 Covid-related deaths -- 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic. No fresh case death was reported, they added.

Another 1,029 sample reports in Ladakh were tested negative, the officials said.

