हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Strong, brave and resolute: PM Narendra Modi hails Indian soldiers on Army Day 2021

PM Narendra Modi on Friday greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army, saying it is ‘strong, brave and resolute.’ In a tweet, he said Indian soldiers have made the country proud as he wished them on behalf of the people.

Strong, brave and resolute: PM Narendra Modi hails Indian soldiers on Army Day 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army, saying it is ‘strong, brave and resolute.’ In a tweet, he said Indian soldiers have made the country proud as he wished them on behalf of the people.

"Our Army is strong, courageous and determined and has always made the country proud. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen," he tweets.

 

 

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted Indian Army personnel on Army Day and said the country will remain forever grateful to its courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!," Kovind tweeted.

 

 

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949. On this day in 1949, the Indian army got its first Indian chief in Lt Gen KM Carriappa who took over the command from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India. 

The bravery awards and Sena medals are also given on this day. This day is celebrated with military parades at various Army command headquarters. That parades showcase various aerial stunts and bike pyramids. 

The parade usually has different themes and ideas like in 2020, the 'Digital Transformation of Defense' was Indian Army's theme. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyArmy Day 2021Narendra ModiRam Nath Kovind
Next
Story

India's first indigenous 9 mm machine pistol co-developed by DRDO, Army: Defence Ministry
  • 1,05,12,093Confirmed
  • 1,51,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M35S

J&K: BSF detects another tunnel inside the tunnel, Pakistan made an alternative way!