Strong, brave and resolute: PM Narendra Modi hails Indian soldiers on Army Day 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army, saying it is ‘strong, brave and resolute.’ In a tweet, he said Indian soldiers have made the country proud as he wished them on behalf of the people.

"Our Army is strong, courageous and determined and has always made the country proud. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen," he tweets.

मां भारती की रक्षा में पल-पल मुस्तैद देश के पराक्रमी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। हमारी सेना सशक्त, साहसी और संकल्पबद्ध है, जिसने हमेशा देश का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से भारतीय सेना को मेरा नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted Indian Army personnel on Army Day and said the country will remain forever grateful to its courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!," Kovind tweeted.

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2021

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949. On this day in 1949, the Indian army got its first Indian chief in Lt Gen KM Carriappa who took over the command from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.

The bravery awards and Sena medals are also given on this day. This day is celebrated with military parades at various Army command headquarters. That parades showcase various aerial stunts and bike pyramids.

The parade usually has different themes and ideas like in 2020, the 'Digital Transformation of Defense' was Indian Army's theme.

