हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Army Day

Army Day 2021: From its significance to history, know why this day is celebrated on January 15 every year

Army Day 2021: On this day, India commemorates the country's soldiers with parades, and other celebrations. 

Army Day 2021: From its significance to history, know why this day is celebrated on January 15 every year

New Delhi: Today India celebrates its 73rd Army Day, all Army Command headquarters celebrate Army Day to commemorate the country's soldiers. 

On this day in 1949 the Indian army got its first Indian chief in Lt Gen KM Carriappa who took over the command from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India

The bravery awards and Sena medals are also given on this day. This day is celebrated with military parades at various Army command headquarters. That parades showcase various aerial stunts and bike pyramids. 

The parade usually has a different themes and ideas like in 2020, the 'Digital Transformation of Defense' was Indian Army's theme. 

To mark the 73rd Army Day in 2021, the Indian Army has organised a marathon – Vijay Run – to “commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations of India's resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, informed via a tweet.

Though details of 2021 Army Day theme and other Army Day information has not been shared by the officials. It is possible that due to the novel coronavirus the parade celebrations maybe subdued.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Army DayArmy Day 2021Indian Army
Next
Story

Protesting farmers, Centre to hold 9th round of talks today; BKU seeks support from SC panel

  • 1,05,12,093Confirmed
  • 1,51,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Zee Top 10: 10 Big news till now