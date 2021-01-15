Army Day 2021: From its significance to history, know why this day is celebrated on January 15 every year

New Delhi: Today India celebrates its 73rd Army Day, all Army Command headquarters celebrate Army Day to commemorate the country's soldiers.

On this day in 1949 the Indian army got its first Indian chief in Lt Gen KM Carriappa who took over the command from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.

The bravery awards and Sena medals are also given on this day. This day is celebrated with military parades at various Army command headquarters. That parades showcase various aerial stunts and bike pyramids.

The parade usually has a different themes and ideas like in 2020, the 'Digital Transformation of Defense' was Indian Army's theme.

To mark the 73rd Army Day in 2021, the Indian Army has organised a marathon – Vijay Run – to “commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations of India's resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, informed via a tweet.

Though details of 2021 Army Day theme and other Army Day information has not been shared by the officials. It is possible that due to the novel coronavirus the parade celebrations maybe subdued.

