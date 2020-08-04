Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai High Court to hear PIL seeking CBI probe on August 4

Mumbai High Court will on Tuesday (August 4) hear a PIL seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Mumbai Police to CBI. The PIL will be heard in the presence of a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

It may be recalled that on July 30 the Supreme Court had rejected a PIL seeking transfer of the probe from Mumbai Police to the CBI. The apex court had directed the lawyers to file the PIL at the Bombay High Court if they had something concrete to show in the case. The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

In a related development, Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Monday (August 3) claimed that the Mumbai Police was warned about the threat to the actor's life in February. The Mumbai Police, however, countered Singh saying that he never made any written complaint about the threat to his son's life.

In a startling claim, Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh said that Mumbai Police was warned but it failed to take note of it and also did not act upon complaints against named persons a day after his death on June 14.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday (August 3) said that Mumbai police has started an investigation in this after filing an Accidental Death Report.



Singh said that forensic experts and team of doctors have been consulted to help Mumbai police in the probe and the police is yet to reach a conclusion in this case. According to Singh, Mumbai police is probing the matter from both angle, including natural death as well as suspected death.

Singh noted that Mumbai police has recorded the statements of Sushant's family members and they did not raise suspicion over the involvement of any third person in this matter.

Sushant, a resident of Patna, reportedly died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.