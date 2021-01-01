Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh makes this statement on CBI probe

New Delhi: Six months have passed since the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But till now, there has been confusion about this matter. While some people are calling Sushant's death a suicide, there is no dearth of those who consider it murder. Initially, the Mumbai Police was investigating this case, then this case was handed over to the CBI, but till now this fact has not been solved.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has given a shocking statement regarding a CBI investigation.

Speaking on the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that the way we are solving the TRP and Dilip Chhabria cases, it shows despite many challenges that the Mumbai Police is Investigates every matter in a professional manner.

Last year, we had investigated and solved cases related to drugs, we had also seized stocks of many big drugs. During the last year, "some people tried to tarnish the reputation of the Mumbai Police, but we gave a good response and we won."

Recently on December 30, the CBI had stated that 'CBI is engaged in investigating this case through the latest and most professional scientific aspects. During this investigation, all aspects are being considered and till date, no aspect has been dismissed.'

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June last year. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed a report on the death and was investigating the case.