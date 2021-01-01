हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh makes this statement on CBI probe

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has given a shocking statement regarding a CBI investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh makes this statement on CBI probe

New Delhi: Six months have passed since the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But till now, there has been confusion about this matter. While some people are calling Sushant's death a suicide, there is no dearth of those who consider it murder. Initially, the Mumbai Police was investigating this case, then this case was handed over to the CBI, but till now this fact has not been solved.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has given a shocking statement regarding a CBI investigation.

Speaking on the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that the way we are solving the TRP and Dilip Chhabria cases, it shows despite many challenges that the Mumbai Police is Investigates every matter in a professional manner.

Last year, we had investigated and solved cases related to drugs, we had also seized stocks of many big drugs. During the last year, "some people tried to tarnish the reputation of the Mumbai Police, but we gave a good response and we won."

Recently on December 30, the CBI had stated that 'CBI is engaged in investigating this case through the latest and most professional scientific aspects. During this investigation, all aspects are being considered and till date, no aspect has been dismissed.'

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June last year. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed a report on the death and was investigating the case.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputCBIMumbai PoliceBollywood
Next
Story

Farmer from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh dies at Ghazipur border protest site

  • 1,02,86,709Confirmed
  • 1,48,994Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M23S

DNA: How long you have to wait for COVID-19 vaccine?