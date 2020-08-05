Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC to hear Rhea Chakraborty plea seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai on August 5

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday (August 5) hear a petition filed by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who has approached the apex court seeking transfer of an FIR, lodged against her in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai. Rhea's plea will be heard by a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Notably, caveats have been filed by both Maharashtra and Bihar governments in the SC seeking to be heard before passing any order on Rhea's petition. The Bollywood actress is accused of alleged offence of abetment of suicide.

A caveat has also been filed by Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh in the apex court in the matter. Sushant's father had lodged an FIR on July 25 at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and six others, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

In her plea, Rhea has claimed that Sushant's father has used his “influence” in filing the FIR at Patna and naming her as an accused in abetment of suicide of his son.

“It is pertinent to mention that the deceased and petitioner were in live-in relationship since a year up till June 8, 2020 when the petitioner had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai,” she has said in her plea.

Chakraborty has also said in her plea that, “The deceased (Rajput) was suffering from depression for some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on the morning of June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself.”

An FIR has been registered against her and others at Patna for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).