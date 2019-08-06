Sushma Swaraj's health critical, admitted in Delhi's AIIMS

Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj was admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated.

It has been learnt that the 67-year-old complained of restlessness and was rushed to AIIMS where she was admitted at around 9 pm. Senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Harsh Vardhan reached the hospital shortly after. Her condition is reportedly critical.

Swaraj's last tweet on the social-media platform was at around 7 pm.

The two-time MP had previously opted out of contesting in Lok Sabha election 2019 due to health concerns.