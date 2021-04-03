हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021: DMK MP Kanimozhi tests positive for COVID-19

DMK's Kanimozhi has quarantined herself at her home and has cancelled all her events ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021: DMK MP Kanimozhi tests positive for COVID-19
Picture credit: Twitter

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Saturday (April 3) tested positive for Coronavirus, news agency IANS reported.

As she was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, she underwent the necessary tests which turned positive.

Kanimozhi has quarantined herself at her home and has cancelled all her events ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The DMK MP has been touring the state, campaigning for the DMK-led alliance that is fighting in the upcoming April 6 assembly elections.

She returned on Friday after campaigning in Tirunelveli, Alangulam and other places.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 3,290 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Friday, pushing the caseload to 8,92,780 and the death toll to 12,750, the Health Department said.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,188 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,51,141.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021State assembly election 2021DMK MP Kanimozhi
Next
Story

Maharashtra board cancels exams, students of classes 1-8 to be promoted

Must Watch

PT15M20S

COVID-19: Is lockdown 2.0 to be imposed in Maharashtra?