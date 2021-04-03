Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021: DMK MP Kanimozhi tests positive for COVID-19

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Saturday (April 3) tested positive for Coronavirus, news agency IANS reported.

As she was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, she underwent the necessary tests which turned positive.

Kanimozhi has quarantined herself at her home and has cancelled all her events ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The DMK MP has been touring the state, campaigning for the DMK-led alliance that is fighting in the upcoming April 6 assembly elections.

She returned on Friday after campaigning in Tirunelveli, Alangulam and other places.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 3,290 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Friday, pushing the caseload to 8,92,780 and the death toll to 12,750, the Health Department said.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,188 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,51,141.

Live TV