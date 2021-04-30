Confine celebrations to home, people suffering due to COVID: MK Stalin as exit polls predict massive win

Chennai: Let the streets be deserted, hearts fill up with joy, said DMK chief MK Stalin as he looks forward to victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Though the actual results are still a couple of days away, Stalin is hoping for a massive win as most Exit Polls have predicted.

He said that state was in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to workers to not converge in large numbers in counting centers or elsewhere for celebrations.

“Happy news of DMK winning a large number of seats, as projected in various exit polls, keep coming. (But) Tamil Nadu is in the grip of the COVID pandemic,” Stalin was quoted as saying by PTI.

“In this situation, as favourable results start coming in, (party supporters) should not start converging at counting centers (or elsewhere) to express joy and end up contracting the virus,” he added.

Celebrations should be confined to homes since party workers' lives were more important, he said.

He further said he was anguished at the sufferings of people due to lack of oxygen and beds.

Polling in the state was held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.