State election 2021

Zee News Maha Exit Poll: See who wins Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry

Zee News on on Thursday (April 29) presented the Maha Exit Polls to predict who will win the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal (294 seats), Assam (126 seats) , Tamil Nadu (234 seats), Kerala (140 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats).

New Delhi: The assembly elections to four states and one union territory is nearing their conclusion. Voting for the last phase ended in West Bengal today.

Zee News on Thursday (April 29) presented the Maha Exit Poll to predict who will win the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal (294 seats), Assam (126 seats), Tamil Nadu (234 seats), Kerala (140 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats).

BJP looks set to retain power in Assam and win Puducherry as well.

The battle of Bengal looks quite close, but as per the Maha Exit Poll, BJP certainly has an edge here as well.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK-Congress alliance is slated to get a comfortable victory with a massive margin.

In Kerala, the ruling LDF alliance is expected to retain power as the pollsters predict a tough one for UDF.

Here are the final numbers according to Zee News Maha Exit Poll:

 

West Bengal Exit Polls results (Total seats – 294):

The battle of Bengal seems to be much closer than other states. While, ABP News - C Voter predicts a win for Mamata Banerjee's TMC, Republic-CNX and India TV-Peoples Pulse show BJP having the edge.

Zee News Maha Exit Poll:

BJP - 144, TMC – 132, Congress+ – 15, Others – 1

Republic-CNX:

BJP - 138-148, TMC – 128-138, Congress+ – 11-21, Others – 1-3

ABP News – C Voter: 

BJP+ - 109-121, TMC – 152-164, Congress+ – 15-25, Others – 0

INDIA TV - Peoples Pulse:

BJP+ - 173-192, TMC – 64-88, Congress+ – 7-12, Others – 0

TV9 - Pollstrat:

BJP+ - 125-135, TMC – 142-152, Congress+ – 16-26, Others – 0

India Today - Axis My India:

BJP+ - 134-160, TMC – 130-156, Congress+ – 0-2, Others – 0-1

 

Assam Exit Poll results (Total seats – 126):

BJP looks set to retain power in Assam. All major pollsters predict a win for the party.

Zee News Maha Exit Poll:

BJP+ - 73, Congress+ - 51, Others – 2

News 24 – Chanakya:

BJP+ - 61-79, Congress+ - 47-65, Others – 0-3

India Today – Axis My India:

BJP+ - 75-85, Congress+ - 40-50, Others - 1-4

ABP News – C Voter:

BJP+: 58-71, Congress+: 53-66, Others: 0-5

Republic TV-CNX:

BJP+ - 74-84, Congress+ - 40-50, Others-1-3

 

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll results (Total seats – 234):

DMK-Congress alliance looks in a comfortable position to cross the halfway mark of 118 seats in the assembly.

Zee News Maha Exit Poll:

AIADMK+ – 57, DMK+ – 173, Others – 4

Republic-CNX:

AIADMK+ – 58-68, DMK+ – 160-170, Others – 4-6

News 24 – Chanakya:

AIADMK+ – 46-68, DMK+ – 164-186, Others – 0-6

India Today – Axis My India:

AIADMK+ – 38-54, DMK+ – 175-195, Others – 0-5

ABP - C Voter:

AIADMK+ – 58-70, DMK+ – 160-172, Others – 0-7

 

Kerala Exit Poll results (Total seats -140):

LDF is expected to retain power in Kerala, as per most pollsters.

Zee News Maha Exit Poll:

LDF – 91, UDF – 47, Others – 2

Republic-CNX:

LDF – 72-80, UDF – 58-64, BJP – 1-5, Others – 0

India Today – Axis My India:

LDF - 104-120, UDF - 20-36, BJP - 0-2

ABP News - C Voter:

LDF - 71-77, UDF - 62-68, BJP - 0-2, Others - 0

News 24 - Chanakya:

LDF - 93-111, UDF - 26-44, BJP- 0-6, Others - 0-3

 

Puducherry Exit Poll results (Total seats – 30):

BJP is looking good to form the next government in the union territory.

Zee News Maha Exit Poll:

BJP+ – 19, Congress+ – 10, Others – 1

Republic-CNX:

BJP+ – 16-20, Congress+ – 11-13, Others – 0

ABP News - C Voter:

BJP+: 19-23, Congress+ - 6-10, Others: 1-2

