Will take 'Kamal’ to every home in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah kicks off BJP's door-to-door campaign

Kanyakumari: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (March 7) commenced the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyaan, which is a door-to-door campaign. This campaign was kicked off by BJP leader Amit Shah, in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari with the Union Home Minister visiting 11 homes in the city.

The campaign exuded confidence that the government of NDA will come to power in the state after the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

"I am confident that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-BJP- Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) government will be formed in Tamil Nadu," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister visited 11 homes at Suchindram town in Kanyakumari and appealed to the residents to ensure the win of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Pon Radhakrishnan.

While speaking to the media, the Home Minister said, "Today, we have started our door-to-door campaign by visiting 11 homes here. I appeal to all to ensure the win of NDA candidate Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat in by-polls."

"Through this campaign, we have initiated the process of taking Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) symbol, ‘Kamal’ (Lotus) to every home in the state. We have tried to convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the people,"he added.

During the campaign, Shah conducted a roadshow from Hindu college to Veppamodu Kamraj statue. Followed by offering of prayers at Suchindram Temple, Kanyakumari, on Sunday morning. The Home Minister was accompanied by BJP state leaders and hundreds of supporters.

Later in the day, Union Home Minister is scheduled to attend the valedictory function of BJP Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

BJP is contesting Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The AIADMK late Friday night announced that it allocated 20 Assembly constituencies to the BJP for the ensuing elections along with the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 has been scheduled to take place on April 6, in one phase.