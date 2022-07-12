Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tests Covid-19 positive, urges everyone to ‘stay safe'

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday (July 12) that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The Tamil Nadu CM wrote on Twitter that he was feeling tired and after testing he was found out to be positive for Covid-19. "Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself," Stalin tweeted.

He also urged everyone to wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe.

The DMK chief has tested positive amid Tamil Nadu reporting a decline in fresh Covid-19 cases since Saturday last week. Around 2,448 new coronavirus cases were logged in the southern state, including a returnee from New Delhi, the Tamil Nadu health department said on Monday. The caseload in the state stands at 35,03,977 while with no fresh Covid-19-related fatalities, the death toll remained unchanged at 38,028.

Notably, Tamil Nadu which had been witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases has been reporting a decline since Saturday, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, an expert has raised concerns over the recent Covid-19 surge in many states and warned that the infection cannot be left “unchecked". Co-chairman of National Indian Medical Association Covid-19 task force Dr Rajeev Jayadevan told ANI, "The Covid infection cannot remain unchecked as virus is constantly mutating. We can`t let this infection run unchecked, however, we do not know if the virus will change more or will it change the main infection.”

He also said that people must remain vigilant. "There are concerns whether the older Delta version would come back. Nobody knows the future for sure. So, we must be really guarded. When we say everything is fine, it is true that everything is fine from one angle-- that is the number of people dying per 1000 infections is lower. In other words, if 1,000 infections happened, the number of people dying is lower than it was two years ago. But it would be a wonder if we could prevent it as well,” Jayadevan said.

(With agency inputs)