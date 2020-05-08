Tamil Nadu crosses 6000-mark of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases, mortality rate at .68%

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 6,009 coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases, with 600 new cases in the state, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. He added that a total of 2.16 lakh samples have been tested so far including 13,900 samples tested on Friday.

The mortality rate in the state is .68 per cent. Tamil Nadu has so far witnessed 40 deaths. With 391 new cases in Chennai, total cases in the state capital reached 3,035.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a high-level meeting with Vijayabaskar reviewed the situation, actions being taken and preparedness for management of COVID-19 in the state. Vardhan appreciated the dedication in combating COVID-19. He informed about the present situation in the country and the steps taken by the Centre to combat COVID-19 so far.

Vardhan appreciated the work done and the dedication shown by frontline health workers, Anganwadi workers, police and paramilitary personnel who are working beyond the call of duty in the interest of nation. He reminded to provide them preventive medicines and immunity boosters along with testing as and when required.

It was reiterated that attention needs to be accorded to the provisioning of non-COVID essential health services such as immunisation drives, TB case tracing and treatment, providing blood transfusion for dialysis patients, treatment of cancer patients, ANC of pregnant women, etc. It was also stated that the Ayushman Bharat-Health & Wellness Centres could be used for screening for hypertension, diabetes and three types of cancers.

Telemedicine and tele-counselling could be used for a larger population in view of the lockdown. He advised to keep adequate stock of essential medicines and informed that helpline number 104 in addition to 1075 can be used for Grievance Redressal for non-COVID essential services, and for informing regarding the availability of these services etc. Adequate measures for prevention of vector-borne diseases also need to be taken.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also spoke to the DM of Tamil Nadu and discussed in detail the status and management of COVID-19 in the districts. He also added that such meetings will help in working more cohesively and also help in filling gaps, if any, and to understand and address the issues more closely and clearly.