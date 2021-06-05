Tamil Nadu lockdown: These people require e-pass to travel, check details here

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (June 5) extended the lockdown by another week till June 14. Along with the extension, several district-specific relaxations have been introduced.

Barring 11 districts with high COVID-19 cases, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai, movement of people have been allowed in other districts with the condition of e-registration.

Activities allowed with e-registration:

1. Travel in taxis with three passengers other than driver and auto rickshaws with two passengers has been allowed after acquiring e-pass.

2. Movement of private security service staff, housekeeping service staff in large housing complexes will be permitted after e-registration.

3. Electricians, plumbers, carpenters and other technicians will be allowed to function between 6am to 5pm with e-registration.

4. E-pass from District Collector is a must for emergency travel to hill stations including Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri.

Here’s how to apply for e-pass:

1. Visit the official website- eregister.tnega.org/#/user/pass- to apply for an e-pass.

2. Register yourself on the portal.

3. After submitting the OTP received, select the type of e-pass required.

4. Fill in the necessary details including your name, address (home and destination), range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel, number of passengers, vehicle details, ID proof, reason for travel etc.

5. Submit the required documents for travelling. After filling all details, submit the documents and ID proof chiefly Aadhar Card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license and employment ID to avail the e-pass.

Tamil Nadu witnessed 22,651 new COVID-19 infections and 463 deaths on Friday. The total caseload mounted to 21,95,402 and the fatalities reached 26,128, as per the Health Department data.

