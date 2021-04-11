Tamil Nadu shuts beaches in Chennai, two other districts on weekends to curb COVID-19 spread

New Delhi: In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (April 11) announced to ban entry in beaches in Chennai and two other districts on weekend and all government holidays.

The government in an official statement said effective from April 11 beaches in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet districts would be out of bounds for the public on "Saturday, Sunday and all other government holidays," PTI reported.

While announcing new restrictions and relaxations, the TN government decided to allow one more screening of new movies in cinemas during the first week of release, in addition to the already permitted shows (four shows a day, usually). The seating capacity has been capped at 50 per cent.

In terms of new relaxations, people can now offer prayers in places of worship till their 'usual time' or till 10 pm (the maximum allowed time limit). Earlier, the worship time was allowed only till 8 pm from April 10 for prayers.

However, congregations in places of worship and gatherings for festival purposes have been banned.

On Friday, the government had said that night curfew would be the next option if the latest COVID-19 restrictions failed to curb the spread of infection.

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,989 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 9,26,816. With 23 more fatalities, the death count rose to 12,886. The active cases in the state stand at 37,673, as per the Health Department data.

