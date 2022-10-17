Tamil Nadu: Smartha Brahmins' plea for minority status dismissed in Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea for minority status filed by Smartha Brahmins living in Tamil Nadu and propagating the religious philosophy of Advaita. A bench comprising justices Krishna Murari and S Ravindra Bhat upheld a Madras High Court order which had held that Smartha Brahmins are not a religious denomination and hence, could not be accorded minority status.

The apex court bench said, "Many people follow the Advaita philosophy... In that case, we will have a nation of minorities."

The high court on June 7, 2022, had said Smartha Brahmins were not entitled to benefits under Article 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs) of the Constitution of India.

"It is clear that there is no common organisation whatsoever by the name Smartha Brahmins or any other name. It is just a caste/community without any peculiarity specifically attributable to them which distinguishes them from other Brahmins of the State of Tamil Nadu.

"Hence, they cannot call themselves to be a religious denomination. Consequently, they are not entitled to the benefits under Article 26 of the Constitution of India. Both the substantial questions of law are answered as against the appellants," the high court had said.