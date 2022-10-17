DHANTERAS 2022: Why people buy gold, silver and utensils on this day!

New Delhi: Diwali, a much-anticipated celebration, will be celebrated this year on October 24. However, the celebrations last far longer than a single day, starting with Dhanteras and Naraka Chaturdashi on the 22nd and 23rd days of this month, respectively. Dhanteras is thought to be the start of the Diwali celebrations. The words "Dhan" and "Trayodashi," which refer to the 13th day in the Hindu calendar, are also known as "Dhanatrayodashi" or "Dhanvantari Trayodashi."

Significance of 'Dhanteras'

On Dhanteras, people also worship the Ayurvedic god Lord Dhanvantri. It is thought that Lord Dhanvantari contributed to the alleviation of suffering and worked for the advancement of civilization. Dhanteras will be observed as National Ayurveda Day, according to the Indian Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. And it is being observed on October 23, this time. (Also Read: DHANTERAS 2022: Check out the QUALITY of GOLD in just a click, here's HOW)

Why buy Gold, Silver or new utensils on Dhanteras?

On Dhanteras, people typically swarm the markets to either buy new kitchenware or jewellery made of gold, silver, and coins. However, have you ever questioned why? Well, we considered looking further and discovered that there are numerous historical legends and beliefs associated with it.

It is common to purchase new clothing for the celebration, where people enjoy dressing up in their finest ethnic attire and preparing for Maa Lakshmi's devotion. To prepare for the Diwali holiday and to welcome the Almighty and his blessings, homes are thoroughly cleaned on this day.

According to folklore, a 16-year-old son of King Hima once found himself in problems since his horoscope indicated that he would pass away from a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. Because of this, his newlywed wife forbade him from sleeping that particular day. At the door to the sleeping chamber, she piled up all of her ornaments and several gold and silver coins. She also placed lamps all over the room.

Then, in an effort to keep her husband awake, she began telling him stories and singing songs. The God of Death, Yama, appeared as a serpent the following day when he knocked on the prince's door, but the brightness of the lamps and jewellery temporarily blinded him. Yama went to the top of the pile of gold money and spent the entire night there listening to the tales and songs because he was unable to enter the Prince's chamber.

But he left in silence the next morning. So, the young prince was delivered from the grips of death, and the day became known as Dhanteras. The next day eventually earned the name Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as "Chhoti Diwali" because it falls on the night before Diwali.

Another legend claims that when gods and demons stirred the ocean for "Amrit" (during Amrit Manthan), Dhanvantari (the gods' physician) came out of it on a lucky day carrying a jar of the elixir.