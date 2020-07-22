Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 results to be declared soon; know how to check

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) is likely to declare the TN SSLC Result 2020 in the last week of July on its official website.

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to view their TN 10th Result 2020 on the official website tnresults.nic.in.

How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020:

1. Go to the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'.

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth.

4. The result will appear on the screen.

5. You can then download the result.

Reportedly, over 9 lakh students appeared for the 10th board examinations this year.

While 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance.

Earlier on July 16, the Tamil Nadu's DGE had declared Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 at 9:30 AM.

The results were available online on the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.