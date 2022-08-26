TANCET 2022 Rank List: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022 Rank List has been released online today, on August 25, 2022 by Directorate of Technical Education, DOTE. TANCET MBA, MCA rank list can be downloaded online from the official website, tn-mbamca.com. The steps and a direct link to the TANCET rank list are provided below. The TANCET 2022 Rank List, which was announced today, is for the MBA and MCA Counselling processes that are now underway. Candidates should be aware that, according to the schedule, TANCET counselling will begin on September 1, 2022 for all applicants.

Candidates will be allowed to submit their college preferences based on the TANCET Rank List, and seats will be assigned to them according to the guidelines during the counselling process. ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result 2022: CS Result marks verification begins TODAY

TANCET Rank List 2022: Here’s how to download

- Candidates must visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Counselling for MBA, MCA, tn-mbamca.com.

- On the homepage, click on the TANCET Rank List 2022 link given.

- A new page would open where you can view the ranks allotted to candidates.

- After viewing, you may also download and print a copy of the TANCET MBA, MCA rank list, if needed.

Candidates should keep in mind that TANCET Counselling for Special Reservation will commence on August 29, 2022, however General Category Counselling will begin on September 1, 2022. If you have any questions, please refer to the information on the official website. Also, keep all of your documents available for TANCET Counselling in relation to the TANCET MBA and MCA rank lists.