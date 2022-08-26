ICSI Results 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CS Result 2022 has been declared online for candidates of CS Professional and CS Executive courses. According to an official notice, the CS Result marks verification will commence for everyone today, August 26, 2022. Those who are interested can submit their ICSI CS grades for verification at icsi.edu.

The marks verification option for ICSI CS Result 2022 will be available on the official website till September 15, 2022. It should be emphasized that after paying a fee, interested candidates can apply for mark verification online or offline. When applying for this verification, everyone must pay a charge of Rs. 250/- for each subject. ALSO READ: TS Inter Supply Results 2022 Date: TSBIE Inter Supplementary Results likely to be released SOON at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi

ICSI CS Result 2022: Here’s how to download

- Candidates must visit the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icsi.edu.

- On the homepage, click on the CS Result 2022 marks verification notice after which a new page would open with a PDF file.

- Click on the marks verification link given at the bottom. (Direct link given above)

- Enter your login credentials as asked.

- You can now submit your CS Executive and CS Professional marks for verification.

- Pay the requisite fee and click on submit.

- Your ICSI CS Result marks verification request will be submitted.

The official notice states that if someone wishes to apply for CS Result marks verification offline, "he/she can download the Application Form available on the website and send the same duly filled in along with the requisite fee through Speed/Registered Post so that the same shall reach the Institute within the prescribed time." Please submit your application before the ICSI CS Result marks verification window closes.