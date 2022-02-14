Tanzeem Fatima, wife of Azam Khan, flays CM Yogi Adityanath for making 'wrong statements'

Rampur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (February 14) took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the latter doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail.

The Chief Minister further clarified that the state government has nothing to do with these cases whether they are related to Azam Khan or anyone else, adding that "It is the court that grants bail."

Tanzeem Fatima, wife of imprisoned SP candidate Azam Khan, pooh poohed CM Yogi Adityanath for making wrong statements. She told ANI, "This is wrong. CM Yogi Adityanath gives a lot of wrong statements, this is one of them."

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi told ANI, "Even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail because it will pose a threat to his position. State Govt has nothing to do with these cases whether they are related to Azam Khan or anyone else. It is the court that grants bail."

Slamming Akhilesh Yadav for trying to manipulate the narrative, the Chief Minister said that the SP chief should understand that these cases pertain to courts and not state governments.

On allegations of Opposition regarding `Thoko Raj`, CM Yogi Adityanath said that every person who is a danger to the security of the state should fear the law.

Drawing a comparison between previous state governments and the BJP-led state government, Yogi said, "This is the difference between the governments before 2017 and the BJP; earlier, the state would witness riots every 3-4 days, curfews would continue for months. Anarchy was at its peak. There was hooliganism."

Meanwhile, Azam Khan`s wife further expressed confidence in her husband`s victory and said, "He is not here but the people of Rampur are with him. He will win with more votes than earlier."

In the recent hearing, the Supreme Court refused to grant any relief to Azam Khan, who had sought interim bail to campaign in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Azam Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 over several cases registered against him.

In the second phase of polling for the state Assembly elections, altogether 55 Assembly constituencies covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur, are voting today.

