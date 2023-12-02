trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694544
Taranagar Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Rajendra Rathore Vs Chhotu Ram

The Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled for November 25, 2023. Discussing the constituency 'Taranagar,' in 2018, Congress candidate Narendra Budaniya emerged victorious, and in 2013, it was BJP candidate Jai Narayan Pooniya who secured the win.

Taranagar, located in the state of Rajasthan, is a significant constituency among the 200 constituencies in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It forms an integral part of the Churu Lok Sabha Constituency, situated in the Churu district and the northern region of the state. 

Categorized as a 'rural' seat, the constituency boasted a total of 235,379 eligible voters, comprising 123,561 male and 111,818 female voters. In the Rajasthan Assembly Election of 2018, Narendra Budaniya from the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious with 56,968 votes. In the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly Election, Jai Narayan Pooniya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the seat with 65,654 votes

