Uttar Pradesh

Teen boy rapes 5-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

The girl was playing near her house when the accused took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, the family members alleged.

Representational image

FATEHPUR: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in a village in the Khaga area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday (October 25).

"An FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint against a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly raped the girl. We have detained the accused," Khaga Station House Officer (SHO) RK Singh said.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 2 pm on Saturday and the locals tried to settle the matter but subsequently, the family members of the victim informed the police about it, said PTI report. 

The FIR was lodged on the charges of rape (section 376 of the IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said, adding that the girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

A probe is on in the matter.

Uttar PradeshFatehpurKhagacrimerapePOCSO
