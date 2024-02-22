Tejashwi Claims Nitish Kumar Wants To Dissolve Bihar Assembly For Simultaneous State Polls With Lok Sabha; What Rule Says

Former Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the Rashtriya Jana Dal Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants to dissolve the Bihar assembly as per the alliance deal with NDA. Yadav claimed that CM Kumar wants the assembly elections to be held with the Lok Sabha in April. "It is almost a month but the cabinet expansion has not taken place in Bihar. The gap of distrust between the BJP and JDU has widened....There is no such thing as governance in Bihar now. A government should run for five years but the chief of the third number party has taken the oath thrice in the last three years," said Yadav.

Addressing a rally during his Jan Vishwas yatra, Yadav claimed that if the assembly elections are held with the Lok Sabha, neither the BJP nor the JDU will open their accounts. "Not only this, Modi ji even won't get a single Lok Saha seat," said Yadav adding that no one was removing Nitish Kumar and he should have stayed with the RJD-Congress to complete five years.

States Going To Polls In April 2024

Four states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will go to polls along with the Lok Sabha Elections. Thus, one more state going to the polls will not be an issue for the Election Commission. The ECI recently held a press conference in Patna where it gave details of its preparation for holding Lok Sabha elections in the state. As per the ECI data, there are 7.64 crore voters in Bihar of which 4 crore are male and 3.6 crore are female. "21,680 voters are above 100 years of age. 9.26 lakhs are first-time voters," said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

What Rule Says About Dissolution Of Assembly?

Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution grants the Governor the authority to dissolve the Assembly based on the advice provided by the cabinet. Thus, if the Nitish Kumar cabinet advises the Governor to dissolve the house, the Governor can take a final call in this regard. Then, the ball will be in the Election Commission's court to hold the polls as per its discretion.