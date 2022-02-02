Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao draws BJP’s ire for favouring new Constitution

Hyderabad: BJP in Telangana is to undertake a 'Bheem Deeksha' on Thursday to protest against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's alleged conspiracy in favouring a new Constitution.

Hailing the present Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a statement on Wednesday, said there was a plan drawn up by KCR, as the Chief Minister is also known, advocating the new Constitution. He alleged KCR has such a plan because he is unable to tolerate SCs and STs getting elected to Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. KCR's feudal and monarchic thinking is the motive behind this alleged conspiracy, the BJP leader said.

Even a leader like Indira Gandhi, late Prime Minister, lost the elections when she sought to change the fundamental principles of the Constitution, he said.

"If leaders like Indira Gandhi were disappointed when they wanted to change the Constitution, after all, KCR, what are you," he said. He demanded KCR's apology for his comments.

BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, the party's Floor Leader in the Assembly Raja Singh, and BJP corporators would undertake the 'Bheem Deeksha' protest at the party office here on Thursday from 11 AM to 4 PM, Kumar said.

BJP activists would organise protests from 10 AM to noon at mandal headquarters across the State on Thursday.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, KCR favoured drafting a new Constitution in the wake of successive Central governments allegedly taking away the powers of States and others.

In a broadside against the BJP and the NDA government, he hit out at the Centre for allegedly selling off the LIC and described the Union Budget as a 'golmaal' budget.

Meanwhile, TRS MLC Kadiam Srihari said KCR favoured a new Constitution to safeguard the rights of the poorer sections of society.

TRS leaders are the true successors of Ambedkar and BJP's are successors of Godse, he said.

Live TV