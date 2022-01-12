हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KCR

Telangana CM KCR warns Centre of nationwide protests against fertiliser price hike

Telangana CM KCR warned that if the increased prices of fertilisers are not withdrawn, there will be statewide and countrywide agitations against the Central government.

Telangana CM KCR warns Centre of nationwide protests against fertiliser price hike
File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has strongly opposed the Central government‘s decision to increase the price of fertilisers.

KCR said he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to register his protest against the increase of fertilizers’ prices.

The CM pointed out and blamed that the central government which made promises that it would increase the farmers’ income double fold by 2022, has now increased the prices of fertilisers at an all-time high to break the farming community’s back.

"It is highly reprehensible that the Central government which promised to double the income of farmers took a U turn and increased the agriculture expenses. This shows that the BJP government is totally against the farmers and it is proved right beyond any doubt,” KCR said. 

The CM added, "There is deep conspiracy behind the central government policies and actions to make the lives of farmers miserable. Decisions like to install meters to motors to collect the power charges, not linking NRGE with the farm sector, increasing the fertilisers prices to all time high, not purchasing the paddy cultivated by the farmers, all these draconian decisions of the BJP government at the Centre have made farmers life difficult to survive. One should oppose the actions that would make farmers becoming a labourer in his own land."

KCR warned that if the increased prices of fertilisers are not withdrawn, there will be statewide and countrywide agitations against the Central government.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KCRTelanganaFertiliser price hikeCentreK Chandrashekhar Rao
Next
Story

Separated at partition, reuinted at social media - a teary meet after 74 years

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Bollywood Breaking: Jacqueline's special request for privacy!