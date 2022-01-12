Telangana CM KCR warns Centre of nationwide protests against fertiliser price hike

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has strongly opposed the Central government‘s decision to increase the price of fertilisers.

KCR said he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to register his protest against the increase of fertilizers’ prices.

The CM pointed out and blamed that the central government which made promises that it would increase the farmers’ income double fold by 2022, has now increased the prices of fertilisers at an all-time high to break the farming community’s back.

"It is highly reprehensible that the Central government which promised to double the income of farmers took a U turn and increased the agriculture expenses. This shows that the BJP government is totally against the farmers and it is proved right beyond any doubt,” KCR said.

The CM added, "There is deep conspiracy behind the central government policies and actions to make the lives of farmers miserable. Decisions like to install meters to motors to collect the power charges, not linking NRGE with the farm sector, increasing the fertilisers prices to all time high, not purchasing the paddy cultivated by the farmers, all these draconian decisions of the BJP government at the Centre have made farmers life difficult to survive. One should oppose the actions that would make farmers becoming a labourer in his own land."

KCR warned that if the increased prices of fertilisers are not withdrawn, there will be statewide and countrywide agitations against the Central government.

Live TV