Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao convenes high-level meet on Thursday to discuss measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has convened a high-level emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss measures to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. For the meeting to be held at 2 pm in Pragati Bhavan, all district collectors, Police Commissioners, SPs have been told to be present.

In the meeting, Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, Ministers from Hyderabad, Mohammed Ali, Srinivas Yadav, Sabita Indrareddy, Malla Reddy, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao, Principal Secretaries of Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Commissioners will be present.

The chief minister has urged people in the state to be on alert as people who travelled from Indonesia to Karimnagar have tested positive for the virus. Against this backdrop, preventive measures to be taken and regulations to be followed would be discussed and a fresh action plan will be chalked out.

People are also advised to be on alert and inform the authorities about those coming from abroad. The CM has instructed the officials concerned to allow people coming from abroad to go home after they have completed their check-up. The state government had already implemented a 15-day action plan to prevent the spread of the virus.