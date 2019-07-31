Telangana CM KCR plans massive yagna, to invite all chief ministers

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to perform a Maha Sudarshan Yagam at the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri near Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister discussed about the arrangements that need to be made for the yagna with Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Tuesday.

The yagna will be performed in 100 acres of ‘yagna vatika’, which comprises 1048 ‘yagna kundals’.

The proposed yagna will have thousands of Rithviks and another 3000 assistants.

Peetaadhipathis of Vaishnava Peetham in India and abroad, including Badrinath, Srirangam, Jagannath, Tirupati and other holy places, will be invited.

The Chief Minister is also planning to invite the Central government heads, all Chief Ministers, Governors, Ministers, Gurus of all Hindu sects for the ceremony.

Accordingly, arrangements are being made to host lakhs of devotees, who will participate in the yagna.