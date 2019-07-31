close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Telangana CM KCR plans massive yagna, to invite all chief ministers

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to perform a Maha Sudarshan Yagam at the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri near Hyderabad.

Telangana CM KCR plans massive yagna, to invite all chief ministers
File Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to perform a Maha Sudarshan Yagam at the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri near Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister discussed about the arrangements that need to be made for the yagna with Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Tuesday.

The yagna will be performed in 100 acres of ‘yagna vatika’, which comprises 1048 ‘yagna kundals’.

The proposed yagna will have thousands of Rithviks and another 3000 assistants.

Peetaadhipathis of Vaishnava Peetham in India and abroad, including Badrinath, Srirangam, Jagannath, Tirupati and other holy places, will be invited.

The Chief Minister is also planning to invite the Central government heads, all Chief Ministers, Governors, Ministers, Gurus of all Hindu sects for the ceremony.

Accordingly, arrangements are being made to host lakhs of devotees, who will participate in the yagna.

Tags:
TelanganaK Chandrashekhar RaoYadadri
Next
Story

CJI Gogoi seeks report from SC registry on delay in forwarding letter by Unnao rape victim's family

Must Watch

PT2M31S

Soldier martyred in J&K as Pakistan violates ceasefire