Telangana woman caught on camera thrashing watchman, video goes viral

Rangareddy: A woman allegedly thrashed a watchman of an appartment building in Chandarnagar after an argument broke out between them.

The incident which took place on Monday, August 24 has been captured in a CCTV camera. The video clip has been posted on microblogging site Twitter by ANI.

#WATCH Telangana: A woman thrashed a watchman after an alleged argument took place between them in Chandarnagar, Hyderabad on August 24.

Local police say that they have received a complaint from the watchman & after obtaining permission from the court, they will register a case.

The 58-second video shows the woman came in a car, she then gets down and walks towards the watchman. After exchanging a few words with the guard she starts thrashing him.

She is seen slapping the watchman repeatedly and even kicking him as he tries to shield himself with his hands.

According to the police, they have received a complaint from the watchman, who has been identified as Rafiq, and a case wil be filed after obtaining permission from the court.