New Delhi: At least 10 people related to the same family. They all got jobs as primary teachers! In the affidavit submitted to Calcutta High Court with that list of names, the name of a policeman member of that family has also appeared. The man who's family members received jobs as teachers is the bodyguard of the former education minister of the state and Current Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee - Bishwambhar Mandal.

Sudipta Dasgupta, the lawyer of the job aspirants, raised the question as to how so many members of the same family got the primary teacher job together in the same year. He submitted this affidavit before the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday. A hearing in this regard may be held tomorrow, Monday.

A primary teacher job seeker named Ramesh Malik filed a case in the High Court. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has already ordered a CBI investigation in that case. The State Board of Primary Education went to the Division Bench of the High Court against that order. The hearing was over, but the verdict was not announced. The case is also being heard in the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay as the Division Bench did not grant any stay order. In that case, Sudipta submitted the document containing the list of names of those ten people as 'additional affidavit' on Friday. She also requested an investigation in this regard. Lawyers believe that the matter may become more serious after Partha's arrest.

Biswambhar lives in Jalpai village, first block of Dibakarpur panchayat, Chandipur police station, East Medinipur. But he currently resides in Kolkata. Biswambhar's wife Reena, two brothers Banshilal and Devgopal, who worked as his security guard, allegedly got jobs as primary school teachers when Partha was Education minister. The list includes names of his cousin Poorna Mandal, cousin Gayatri Mandal, uncle Bhishmadev Mandal, cousin son-in-law Somnath Pandit, brother-in-law Arup Bhowmik, sister-in-law Anjana Mandal, neighbor Amlesh Roy too.

Banshilal brother of Biswambhar is currently also the Electricity Officer of Chandipur Panchayat Samiti. He is also known as a powerful Trinamool leader in the area. He and his brother Babulal live in the village house. And younger brother Devgopal lives in another house in Chandipur Bazar. Biswambhar's father Pannalal Mondal was a CPM leader. Pannalal, a high school teacher, was also the Deputy Head of Dibakarpur Panchayat.

Banshilal, however, joined the Trinamool and fought in the panchayat election in 2008. But defeated. In the 2018 election, three of them won in the Panchayat Samiti and became the Electricity Executive. Before that, he got a job as a primary school teacher by 2014. Banshilal built a new two-storey house in front of the family's old two-storey house.

