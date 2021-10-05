Terror attacks in Kashmir: Three civilians, including prominent pharmacist, killed in separate incidents

Srinagar: On Tuesday (October 5), three civilians were killed in a single day in Jammu and Kashmir when terrorists opened fired.

A notable pharmacist was killed by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo. Following this, Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Reacting to this news, Omar Abdullah tweeted, "What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I’ve been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul."

J&K LG Manoj Sinha also said the perpetrators will be brought to justice. "Deeply anguished to hear about the terror attack on Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon," office of LG J&K tweeted.

Earlier today, two more civilians were killed in separate incidents. Terrorists fired at a man identified as Mohd Shafi Lone in the Shahgund area of Bandipora. Lone was a resident of Naidkhai, police said. Following this, Lone was brought to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to catch the terrorists.

"Another terror incident reported in Shahgund area of Bandipora where coward terrorists shot dead a civilian. He has been identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai. Area cordoned off and search to nab the terrorists is in progress," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier in the evening, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.Police said a search operation was underway by police to nab the terrorists.

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condone the death of Mohd Shafi Lone as well as Virender Paswan.

