Terror incidents decline in J&K, cross-border infiltration increase after abrogation of Article 370: MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that terrorist-related incidents have declined in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Central Government on August 5, 2019. However, the MHA report added that there is an increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border.

"Incidents of terrorist violence declined after August 5. From August 5, 2019, to November 27, 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from April 12, 2019, to August 4, 2019," Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, in written replies to questions regarding terrorist infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha, said.

"There has been an increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border. During the 88-day period from August 5, 2019 to October 31, 2019, there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from May 9, 2019 to August 4, 2019," the ministry said.

Reddy stated that pursuant to government's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, the security forces are taking proactive action against terrorists. Security agencies continue to receive inputs about the intention of terror outfits that are supported and sponsored from across the border, to indulge in terror attacks and breach of security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on these inputs and past history of cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, all necessary precautions and preventive steps including Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) are undertaken by the security forces in a proactive manner to flush out terrorists and 157 terrorists have been neutralized during the year 2019 so far. Moreover, security grid has mounted concerted efforts for launching operations against the residual terrorists.

The minister further added that the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration. This includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control (LoC), border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weapons and taking proactive action against infiltrators.

In August 2019, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Parliament also passed a bill bifurcating the region into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which officially came into existence from October 31.