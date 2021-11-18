हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Terrorism continues to pose serious threat to Afghanistan, region: India at UNSC

"Security Council Resolution 2593 clearly sets out boundaries outlining the international community`s expectations on a range of critical and immediate issues," said TS Tirumurti at UNSC. 

Terrorism continues to pose serious threat to Afghanistan, region: India at UNSC
Representational Image

New York: Emphasising the expectation of the international community which notes the commitment of the Taliban not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, India at the UN Security Council meeting said that terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan and the region.

"Security Council Resolution 2593 clearly sets out boundaries outlining the international community`s expectations on a range of critical and immediate issues," India`s Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti said on Wednesday (local time) during the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan.

"It notes the commitment of the Taliban not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, including those designated under UNSCR 1267," he added.

Further, the Ambassador said that Resolution "2593 also laid down the expectations of the international community in terms of an inclusive, negotiated, political settlement with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and minorities and diverse political ethnic groups in the country".

He also highlighted that the immediate priority is to evacuate stranded people as well as ensure their free movement.

Referring to the Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan adopted at the Third Regional Security Dialogue of the National Security Advisors on Afghanistan, he said that the declaration reflects the "regional consensus on Afghanistan and has been welcomed by the international community and key stakeholders including from Afghanistan".

Tirumurti emphasised that Afghanistan has already seen "much bloodshed and violence" in recent years and now urgent humanitarian assistance is required to meet the basic food needs of the people.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanIndiaUNSCUN Security Council meetingUN Security Council
Next
Story

LIVE: Digital age is reshaping international competition, power and leadership: PM Modi at The Sydney Dialogue

Must Watch

PT24M53S

DNA: Zee News' reply to Vir Das, #StandUpForIndia trends no.1 on twitter