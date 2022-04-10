हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist involved in a recent attack on CRPF personnel killed in Srinagar

At least one terrorist was killed in an encounter in Srinagar on Sunday while another was trapped, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Srinagar: At least one terrorist was killed in an encounter in Srinagar on Sunday while another was trapped, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

"One of the terrorists involved in a recent terror attack on CRPF Personnel was killed in Srinagar encounter and other is trapped. Encounter is going on,” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

A joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Beshembar Nagar in Srinagar just a few kilometres away from Lal Chowk after getting input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

 "As the joint team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the terrorists fired upon the forces which were retaliated, and encounter started,” the officer said.

The killed terrorist was involved in the recent attack on a CRPF personnel. According to PTI,  three security force personnel were also injured in the encounter.

“The slain ultra was involved in the attack on the CRPF in the Maisuma area of the city on April 4 in which a trooper of the force was killed and another was injured,” said Kumar.

Notably, it was the 34rth encounter in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year.

Earlier in 33 encounters Security forces managed to kill 45 terrorists.

