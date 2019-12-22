Terrorist linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested by Jammu and Kashmir's Police

New Delhi: A terrorist having links with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested by the security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora area in Pulwama. Jammu and Police confirmed the report to news agency ANI, saying, the terrorist, identified as Rasiq Sheikh was arrested with incriminating materials.

As per police records, Sheikh was associated with active terrorists of JeM. A case has been registered against him.

Earlier this month, another terrorist was apprehended by security forces with a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the Ikhala Plamar forest in Kishtwar district.