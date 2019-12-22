हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested by Jammu and Kashmir's Police

As per police records, Sheikh was associated with active terrorists of JeM. A case has been registered against him. 

Terrorist linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested by Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Police
File Image

New Delhi: A terrorist having links with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested by the security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora area in Pulwama. Jammu and Police confirmed the report to news agency ANI, saying, the terrorist, identified as Rasiq Sheikh was arrested with incriminating materials. 

As per police records, Sheikh was associated with active terrorists of JeM. A case has been registered against him.

Earlier this month, another terrorist was apprehended by security forces with a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the Ikhala Plamar forest in Kishtwar district. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJaish-e-MohammadAwantiporaTerrorismPulwama
Next
Story

Despite extending 'hand of friendship', I got betrayal from Pakistan: PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT33M25S

PM Modi: CAA-NRC से हिंदुस्तान की मिट्टी के के मुसलमान का कोई लेना-देना नहीं