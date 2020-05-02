Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces personnel at Tahab chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Jammu: Unknown terrorists on Saturday (May 1) lobbed a grenade targetting security forces in Tahab area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to sources, the terrorists attempted to target a team of police and CRPF deployed at the Tahab Chowk. However, the grenade they hurled missed its target and exploded on the roadside.

"The security personnel fired some aerial gunshots. However there was no immediate report of any causality on either side," sources added.

A police officer also confirmed the attack and said that a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces at Pulwama's Dangerpora area. After the encounter, locals residing in the area resorted to stone pelting at Indian forces, so as to give safe passage to terrorists who were hiding.

The operation, which was launched on specific information, turned into a gunfight when the hiding terrorists opened fire on the joint search parties of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion of CRPF.

Meanwhile, identities and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

On Friday (May 1), two Indian soldiers were killed in cross border shelling by the Pakistani Army after it violated the ceasefire in J&K’s Rampur sector along the LoC.