Terrorists kidnap and kill two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

Two civilians have been killed by unidentified terrorists at Lachi Top Behak forest of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama District on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Qadeer Kohli and Manzoor Ahmad Kohli.

Qadeer and Manzoor were cousins and were residents of Poonch. They were living as nomads in the Tral area. The deceased were kidnapped by terrorists on Tuesday (August 20) and security forces were looking for them since them. The bodies of Qadeer and Manzoor were recovered by the police from the forest area of Tral on Tuesday.

The bodies were handed over to legal heirs of the deceased after completion of medico-legal formalities. A case has been registered under relevant sections of at a police station in Tral. Police have started the investigation and teams have been formed to hunt down those responsible for the cowardly killings.

This is the first terrorist attack in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on August 5. Unprecedented security arrangements were put in place across Jammu and Kashmir following the Centre's decision and strict restrictions were imposed in Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday at Parliament Annexe Building at 4:30 PM and it is expected that the BJP-led government at the Centre would make some big announcements related to Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting. The meeting of Union Cabinet will be followed by a meeting of Council of Ministers.

Sources told Zee Media that the Centre may announce a big package aimed at all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting. The announcement would be made with an aim to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible.