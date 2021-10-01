There's no Punjab-like situation in Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA

New Delhi: Amid continuing polticial crisis in Punjab, speculation about escalating tension in Chattisgarh made many wonder if another crisis awaits India's oldest party and the Gandhis. While several Congress MLAs in Chhattisgarh reached Delhi on Thursday (September 30) to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi and the party in charge of state PL Punia, the MLAs have now said there's no Punjab-like situation in Chattisgarh.

"Our visit does not have any connection with the ongoing Punjab crisis, " said party MLA Brihaspat Singh. He made a reference to the leadership tussle in the state between CM Bhupesh Baghel and state's Health Minister TS Singh Deo. He lauded Baghel and said that he is a "grounded leader" and is taking decisions after consultations. "Everyone wants to become Chief Minister but there is no situation like Punjab," he said."We want to meet and discuss the proposal of Rahul Gandhi's tour to Chhattisgarh," the MLA said.

He further stated that last time also they came to meet Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia. "Workers don't need any time to meet with their leaders. Whenever we need to meet our leaders, we meet, " he said.

Nearly 15 MLAs are in Delhi and a few more are planning to come. He said they will go back after meeting Punia, who is in Lucknow. Rahul Gandhi returned from Kerala on Thursday afternoon. Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Punjab, more than a dozen Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs had reached Delhi on Wednesday (September 29) with the demand that Bhupesh Baghel should continue as the chief minister of the state.

Speaking about the visit of the Chattisgarh MLAs to Delhi, Baghel said that their visit does not have a political objective.The ruling Congress is facing a fresh crisis in Punjab after state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation.

Meanwhile, TS Singh Deo himself told a news channel that the situation in Chattisgarh should not be compared to the Punjab crisis. “Any decision taken in the trust of each other shouldn’t be discussed in public. These are matters which are before the High Command. My understanding is that Congress has 70 MLAs in a 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly. All of these 70 MLAs will do whatever the High Command decides. One way or the other. I don’t see any situation like Amarinder Ji arising here in Chhattisgarh,” Singh Deo told CNN-News18.

