Rajya Sabha

THESE are 11 new Rajya Sabha MPs from UP, 8 are from BJP

UP Rajya Sabha elections: The eight BJP members, who have been elected, are Laxmikant Bajpai, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Surendra Nagar, Dr K Laxman, Mithilesh Kumar, Baburam Nishad, Sangeeta Yadav and Darshana Singh.

THESE are 11 new Rajya Sabha MPs from UP, 8 are from BJP
Eleven members to the Rajya Sabha, including eight from the BJP, have been elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh.

Eleven members to the Rajya Sabha, including eight from the BJP, have been elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh. The eight BJP members, who have been elected, are Laxmikant Bajpai, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Surendra Nagar, Dr K Laxman, Mithilesh Kumar, Baburam Nishad, Sangeeta Yadav and Darshana Singh.

Kapil Sibal has been elected as an independent candidate and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary has also been declared elected. Both have been elected with Samajwadi Party support. Javed Ali of the Samajwadi Party has also been elected. Returning officer Brij Bhushan Dubey gave the elected members their certificates.

