These things will keep on going: Priyanka Gandhi on ED probing husband Robert Vadra

LUCKNOW: Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has said that the ongoing questioning of her husband Robert Vadra by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case can not deter her from doing her work towards the people.

"These things keep on going and I am concentrating on my work, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when asked if ED probing #RobertVadra affects her "Yeh cheeze chalti rahengi, yeh cheeze chalti rahengi, mai apna kaam kar rahi hoon" pic.twitter.com/O1rpEMAheY — ANI (@ANI) 13 February 2019

Priyanka said this to ANI following a meeting with local Congress workers inside the party office in Lucknow for around 16 hours.

She made these remarks when asked if Vadra's questioning by the ED affected her.

Priyanka's husband Vadra was interrogated for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in Jaipur on Tuesday in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner amidst heightened security.



His mother Maureen Vadra, was also present during the questioning.

The businessman will be questioned on Wednesday as well.

Talking about the meeting, Priyanka said, "It is nice on seeing the enthusiasm of party workers. They waited for me for long. I thank them. I am learning more about the organisation. How does the organisation work in the region and how are the district and block committees (functioning). I am taking all the details."

"I am learning a lot about the organisation and how it is structured. I am getting views on how to fight the elections,'' she addéd.

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned in wooing the electorates of Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for the maximum number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Priyanka along with party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia and brother Rahul Gandhi conducted a mega roadshow in Lucknow.

The roadshow was also the Congress party's first mega show of strength in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, Priyanka will meet the party workers till February 14 and is scheduled to visit several constituencies in the eastern UP region from February 18 to February 21.

She was formally ushered into the party fold on January 23 on “a mission” to transform its fortunes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months.

The decision to induct Priyanka was taken days after Samajwadi Party and BSP decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls jointly and kept the Congress out of the alliance.

(With Agency inputs)