Thieves steal over 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Jind hospital in Haryana

New Delhi: As several states are facing acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, two thieves break-and-enter into Jind's PP Center General Hospital storeroom in Haryana on Thursday (April 22) and stole 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, comprising 440 doses of Covaxin and 1,270 of Covishield.

The incident took place at 12:44am on Thursday. The authorities revealed that the two men were caught on CCTV in the act.

“We have studied the footage in which the two men are seen breaking into three locks to reach the vaccine stock,” the spokesman said.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said, “It seems the thieves came to steal Remdesivir, the medicine to treat Covid-19, but took away the vaccines.”

The surgeon further claimed that despite the theft, there was no shortage of vaccines.

“We have 1,650 doses of vaccine and will be getting new stock by this evening,” he said.

The store in-charge, Sheela Devi said, “When the staff members arrived this morning the lock to the storeroom was broken. Over seven locks of the lockers were broken and while investigating we found out that over 1710 doses of COVID vaccine was missing from the stock.”

Meanwhile, India reported 3,14,835 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,59,30,965 on Thursday (April 22), as per data by health ministry.

