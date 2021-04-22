‘We are working 24 hours during COVID lockdown’, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, thanks Centre for raising oxygen quota

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (April 22) thanked the Central government for raising the national capital's oxygen quota, while addressing the media in the national capital.

“Centre has helped the government in the last two-three days and assured smooth supply of oxygen,” said the Delhi Chief Minister.

The press conference comes minutes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting in the national capital. “Delhi is facing oxygen crisis for the past few days. The Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per Delhi govt's estimate, the UT needs 700 tons/day, Centre had fixed it to 378 tons earlier & increased it to 480 tons y'day. We need more but we're thankful to them for this,” added Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“During the lockdown, we are constantly working and reviewing minute to minute for 2 days. We are working 24 hours and have not slept,” revealed Delhi Chief Minister.

Explaining why the national capital is facing the oxygen crisis, Delhi CM said, “Centre also allotts companies that will supply oxygen to a particular state. Delhi doesn't produce Oxygen, supply here is done by other states...Some of the Govts, in whose states these companies are, had stopped the supply that was to come to Delhi from these companies.”

“Govts said that they'll use Oxygen in their states first, use Delhi's quota too & that they'll not let trucks come to Delhi. But I would like to thank the Centre & Delhi High Court that they helped us a lot in the last 2-3 days. Due to this, Oxygen has started reaching Delhi,” Delhi CM said while expressing his gratitude.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,14,835 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,59,30,965 on Thursday (April 22), as per data by health ministry.