COVID-19 third wave in Assam: CM announces strict measures to curb infections

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (January 7) said the third wave of the pandemic along with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has hit the state from January 1 and now the government will treat all coronavirus cases as patients of the highly infectious new variant.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said the doubling rate of cases is two days and on some occasions, it's even a single day.

"So we assume that there are lots of Omicron cases in Assam at this moment. We have now decided to consider all positive cases as Omicron and will treat them accordingly," he said.

Briefing the COVID-19 situation in the state, CM announced stringent measures to curb the COVID-19 infection

COVID -19 testing will be ramped up. If we were testing 30,000 per day, now we are going to test 50,000 or more, said CM.

Night curfew from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am will come into effect from January 8, 2022.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls, multiplexes.

Restaurants to be allowed to operate with 100% of seating capacity with only fully vaccinated persons. No standing customers will be allowed.

All schools up to class 5 in Assam will be closed from January 8 to January 30. In Guwahati, all schools up to class 8 will remain closed.

Physical classes shall be allowed on alternate days for class 9 and above in the Kamrup-Metro district.

Only 50% attendance is allowed at meetings, weddings.

Non-vaccinated employees at government offices will not be allowed to enter the office from January 15. Although it will not be considered as a holiday for all those employees, there will be a deduction in their salaries. No work, no pay.

No free treatment will be provided by Assam Government for COVID patients from now onwards, however, people from the BPL category have been exempted.

Beyond Jan 15, 2022 - non-fully vaccinated people will not be allowed anywhere but only at hospitals. Inter-district travel will be allowed in State.

